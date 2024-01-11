trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708516
First Flight takes off to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Ahmedabad to Ayodhya Flight: There is huge enthusiasm across the country for the consecration of Ram temple to be held in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the first flight has taken off from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya today. The flight has left with Ram devotees. During this time, devotees of Ram were seen in the guise of Ram and Lakshman.

