First meeting of Congress Alliance Committee, discussion on seat sharing formula

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
The first meeting of the Alliance Committee of Congress has started. The meeting has started at the residence of Congress leader and committee coordinator Mukul Wasnik. Apart from Mukul Wasnik, 5-member committee members Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Mohan Prakash are present in the meeting.

