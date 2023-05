videoDetails

First phase of UP civic elections, voting in 37 districts today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

Voting will be held in 10 municipal corporations, 103 municipalities and 275 town panchayats of 37 districts in UP today. Apart from this, the voters of the first phase will also decide the fate of 275 Nagar Panchayat presidents and 3,645 Nagar Panchayat members.