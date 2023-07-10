NewsVideos
videoDetails

Five people dead due to accidents amid heavy rain

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Delhi Rain 2023: Due to incessant heavy rains in Delhi, the situation seems to be getting out of control. A total of 5 deaths have taken place in Delhi in accidents due to heavy rains. In this report, know which accidents caused the death.

All Videos

Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
2:24
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
Flood warning in Delhi!
3:13
Flood warning in Delhi!
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
1:45
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods

Trending Videos

1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
2:24
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh
3:13
Flood warning in Delhi!
1:45
Himachal Pradesh Breaks 50-year Rainfall Record, Govt Issues High Alert In 7 Districts Due To Floods
delhi rain 2023,delhi rain 2023 heavy rain,heavy rain,heavy rain delhi,heavy rains delhi,heavy rain delhi ncr,heavy rain in delhi today,death due to heavy rain,heavy rain death,heavy rain death in delhi,Delhi NCR rain,flood 2023,Delhi rain,Delhi,Delhi rains,Rain In Delhi,rains in Delhi,Delhi News,Delhi flood,flood in delhi,Delhi floods,rain in delhi ncr,delhi yamuna flood,yamuna flood delhi,floods in delhi,Himachal rain,Zee News,Latest News,