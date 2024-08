videoDetails

Flood Creates Devastation in Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Gujarat Flood 2024 Update: From Gujarat to Rajasthan. Or rather, half of India is battling the havoc of floods. Many cities of Gujarat have been flooded after heavy rains. Roads have submerged in water. Water has entered the houses. Water seems to be occupying every city of Gujarat, there is only water all around, due to which the army has now been deployed.