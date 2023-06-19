NewsVideos
videoDetails

Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
The weather pattern seems to be changing in India. Where on one hand heavy rains have created flood-like situation in many areas of the country, on the other hand rains in Delhi today have brought respite to the people from the heat.

All Videos

Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
play icon16:32
Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon2:35
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
play icon8:47
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
play icon2:57
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
Fierce collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu
play icon0:41
Fierce collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu

Trending Videos

Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
play icon16:32
Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon2:35
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
play icon8:47
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
play icon2:57
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
Fierce collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu
play icon0:41
Fierce collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu
Assam weather,assam weather update,Assam news,assam weather news,Weather Update,weather in assam,Assam,assam weather report,news18 assam north east,assam news today,news in assam,news assam,weather forecast,news18 assam,news 18 assam,weather news,assam floods update,Weather Report,Weather updates,assam weather report today,weather today,assam flood news update,Assam flood,Assam floods,weather update today,assam weather news today,Zee News,