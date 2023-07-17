trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636649
Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Rajasthan Heavy Rain: Due to Monsoon 2023, heavy rains are being seen in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Due to heavy rains since morning, flood-like situation has arisen in many areas of Ajmer, due to which people are facing a lot of problems. Know the current situation.
