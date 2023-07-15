trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635893
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Flood threat increases again in Delhi, water can be released again from Hathni Kund Barrage

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Monsoon 2023 saw heavy rains in Delhi. Meanwhile, due to release of water from Hathini Kund barrage, the water level of Yamuna river rose above the danger mark and many nearby areas were submerged. Meanwhile, today again water can be released from Hathini Kund Barrage.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
play icon0:38
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
Love Jihad case witnessed in Alwar's Kakrali village
play icon2:25
Love Jihad case witnessed in Alwar's Kakrali village
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP over Uniform Civil Code
play icon3:13
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP over Uniform Civil Code
MPMLA Court convicts Azam Khan in Hate Speech Case, announces 2-year sentence
play icon0:43
MPMLA Court convicts Azam Khan in Hate Speech Case, announces 2-year sentence
Delhi witnesses heavy flooding as Yamuna overflows
play icon16:21
Delhi witnesses heavy flooding as Yamuna overflows
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
play icon0:38
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
Love Jihad case witnessed in Alwar's Kakrali village
play icon2:25
Love Jihad case witnessed in Alwar's Kakrali village
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP over Uniform Civil Code
play icon3:13
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP over Uniform Civil Code
MPMLA Court convicts Azam Khan in Hate Speech Case, announces 2-year sentence
play icon0:43
MPMLA Court convicts Azam Khan in Hate Speech Case, announces 2-year sentence
Delhi witnesses heavy flooding as Yamuna overflows
play icon16:21
Delhi witnesses heavy flooding as Yamuna overflows
Delhi Floods Update,delhi floods today,Delhi Floods News,delhi floods live,Hathnikund barrage,hathnikund barrage live news,hathnikund barrage live,hathnikund barrage water release today,hathnikund barrage water release,hathnikund barrage water level today,hathnikund barrage water level today live,Yamuna,yamuna river in delhi today,yamuna water level today,yamuna danger level,yamuna danger level in delhi,Yamuna danger mark,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,heavy rain,