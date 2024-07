videoDetails

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2024 today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 07:38 AM IST

The monsoon session of Parliament started yesterday i.e. on Monday. Modi 3.0 budget will be presented today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2024 for the seventh time.