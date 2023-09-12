trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661447
For the first time on the launch day of iPhone 15, phones made in India will be available in stores from today itself.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Breaking News Many products including Apple's new Design 15 are ready to be launched today. According to the news released shortly before the launch of the laptop, the company made the Made-in-India 15 available on the day of its launch.
