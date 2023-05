videoDetails

Foreign Minister of 'Pakistan' becomes happy after reaching Goa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached India. After reaching Goa, Bilawal said that I am very happy that I have reached Goa. Many important issues are to be discussed in the two-day conference.