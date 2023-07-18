trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636895
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passed away

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 79 in Bangalore, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.
