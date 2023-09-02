trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656755
Former NASA scientist praises Aditya L1 and ISRO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Speaking on India's first Sun mission, former NASA scientist Amitabh Ghosh praised Aditya L1 and ISRO and also said that the mission is a bit difficult but will definitely be completed.
