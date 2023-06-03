NewsVideos
videoDetails

Former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav got angry on the accident, said- Negligence in Modi's rule

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
A big train accident took place in Balasore on Friday evening. In this accident, the Coromandel Express and the goods train collided with each other near the station. The collision of these trains was so terrible that the Coromandel Express derailed and many of its coaches fell on the other track.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Hospital In Balasore To Meet Survivors
1:25
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Hospital In Balasore To Meet Survivors
Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
11:4
Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
Odisha Train Accident: Passenger On Coromandel Express Narrates Sequence Of Events
2:57
Odisha Train Accident: Passenger On Coromandel Express Narrates Sequence Of Events
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
12:51
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced
3:21
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced

Trending Videos

1:25
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Hospital In Balasore To Meet Survivors
11:4
Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
2:57
Odisha Train Accident: Passenger On Coromandel Express Narrates Sequence Of Events
12:51
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
3:21
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced
odisha train accident,balasore train accident,train accident in odisha,train accident news odisha,odisha train accident today,coromandel express train accident,train accident,train accident news live odisha,Train accident Odisha,odisha train accident news,train accident today in odisha,train accident news,balasore train accident news,balasore news train accident,coromandel express train accident live,PM Modi,train accident in odisha live,Lalu Prasad Yadav,