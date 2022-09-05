NewsVideos

Former U.S. President Barack Obama wins an Emmy Award for his Netflix Series

The former president won the best narrator Emmy on Saturday for his work on the Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks. The five-part show, which features national parks from around the world, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
