Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat holds protest against waterlogging in Roorkee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat protested against waterlogging in Haridwar’s Roorkee on July 16. He protested in the area by sitting on a chair on a waterlogged road at Khanpur village. He said, “The situation here is miserable, people are facing lots of difficulties. I have given them suggestions to drain out water by installing 3-4 pumps. Draining out water from this area is very simple, there is no rocket technology. I will keep sitting here until no solid action is taken”
