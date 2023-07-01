trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629223
FRANCE Riots: Riots broke out in many cities of France, arson and violence in trains, 450 rioters arrested

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
FRANCE: Riots have erupted in many cities of France, rioters are now arson and violence in trains after the city, police have arrested 450 rioters, rioters are also looting in the city. Let us tell you that riots broke out in the city after the death of a 17-year-old boy due to police firing
