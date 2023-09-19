trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664608
Friendship with Khalistani, enmity with India will prove costly for Trudeau

|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Canadian President Justin Trudeau had said in the country's Parliament that Indian agents were involved in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case. Now the Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has also spewed venom against India. The Indian government has taken a big step against Canada's love for Khalistan, the Indian government has ordered a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country within five days.
