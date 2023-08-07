trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645751
From Mumbai to Kashmir: Delhi Capitals batter Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot in Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has married a girl from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Several videos have surfaced on social media of the Delhi Capitals player. Sarfaraz can be seen in a black sherwani at his in-laws' place.

