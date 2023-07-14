trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635271
Furious form of river Yamuna, the waves entered inside the Supreme Court!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
The flood water has reached the Supreme Court. If the water rises further, the water can also enter inside the Supreme Court premises. The way through which judges go inside the Supreme Court is full of water.
