trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660309
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G-20 Summit Dinner Update: What is the political meaning of these pictures?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
G-20 Summit Dinner LIVE Update: 24 preparations for the grand banquet of superpowers? A dinner was organized for the guests of the countries attending G-20. Leaders of opposition parties Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu were also present in this banquet.
Follow Us

All Videos

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency
play icon1:58
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
play icon7:55
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
play icon3:21
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
Delhi G-20 Summit update: G20 held at Bharat Mandpam will always be remembered with these historical moments
play icon6:59
Delhi G-20 Summit update: G20 held at Bharat Mandpam will always be remembered with these historical moments
China was stunned by this master stroke of Modi
play icon6:58
China was stunned by this master stroke of Modi

Trending Videos

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency
play icon1:58
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
play icon7:55
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
play icon3:21
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
Delhi G-20 Summit update: G20 held at Bharat Mandpam will always be remembered with these historical moments
play icon6:59
Delhi G-20 Summit update: G20 held at Bharat Mandpam will always be remembered with these historical moments
China was stunned by this master stroke of Modi
play icon6:58
China was stunned by this master stroke of Modi
G-20 Summit Dinner LIVE Update,G-20 Summit Dinner updates,G20 Dinner Bharat Mandapam LIVE,g20 summit dinner live,G20 Summit Highlights,G20 Summit 2023 breaking,G-20 Summit 2023 Live Updates,Joe Biden,Rishi Sunak,G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi,g20 summit breaking live,G20 Summit Dinner,g20 summit dinner live,g20 summit world leaders dinner live,g20 summit world leaders dinner live today,live news,trending news,g 20 dinner live news,g20 summit dinner menu,