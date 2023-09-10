trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660319
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Hands Over G20 Presidency To President Of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over the gavel of G 20 presidency to the President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rishi Sunak And Giorgia Meloni Hold Talks At G20 Summit, Discuss Illegal Immigration Crackdown
play icon3:13
Rishi Sunak And Giorgia Meloni Hold Talks At G20 Summit, Discuss Illegal Immigration Crackdown
G-20 Summit Dinner Update: What is the political meaning of these pictures?
play icon10:21
G-20 Summit Dinner Update: What is the political meaning of these pictures?
What happened suddenly at Rajghat? Modi was walking ahead suddenly
play icon1:36
What happened suddenly at Rajghat? Modi was walking ahead suddenly
Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport?
play icon10:12
Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport?
Last day of the General Conference...world's watchful eye
play icon2:25
Last day of the General Conference...world's watchful eye

Trending Videos

Rishi Sunak And Giorgia Meloni Hold Talks At G20 Summit, Discuss Illegal Immigration Crackdown
play icon3:13
Rishi Sunak And Giorgia Meloni Hold Talks At G20 Summit, Discuss Illegal Immigration Crackdown
G-20 Summit Dinner Update: What is the political meaning of these pictures?
play icon10:21
G-20 Summit Dinner Update: What is the political meaning of these pictures?
What happened suddenly at Rajghat? Modi was walking ahead suddenly
play icon1:36
What happened suddenly at Rajghat? Modi was walking ahead suddenly
Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport?
play icon10:12
Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport?
Last day of the General Conference...world's watchful eye
play icon2:25
Last day of the General Conference...world's watchful eye
India,