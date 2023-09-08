trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659370
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
The heads of state associated with G20 are going to be a part of the summit for two days in Delhi on 9 and 10 September, the process of guests coming to India to participate in the summit has started. US President Joe Biden has left for India. Before the trip, he told through tweet how excited he is about the trip to India. It is being told that after landing at the airport, he will go straight to 7 Lokkalyan Marg where he will meet PM Narendra Modi.
Important responsibility assigned to these ministers of 'Modi', welcoming foreign guests
Important responsibility assigned to these ministers of 'Modi', welcoming foreign guests
