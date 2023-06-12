NewsVideos
G20 Summit: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari's big attack, 'People go to Kashi in the last moment'

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
G-20 summit has been organized in Kashi of Varanasi. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has made a big attack on this and said that 'people go to Kashi in the last moment'

