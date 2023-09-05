trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658026
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
International Media Centre decked up to welcome media persons for the upcoming G20 Summit. Delhi is all set to host the most awaited G20 Leaders Summit on September 09-10. The national capital is geared up to welcome delegates from 40 countries, including 20 member states. The Summit is set to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.
