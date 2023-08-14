trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648826
Ganga above danger mark in Haridwar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
In Haridwar, the water level of the Ganga river crossed the danger mark... Holiday was declared in schools and Anganwadi centers after heavy rain alert.

