Garud Special Force of India Air Force to march on Kartavya Path for the first time

| Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

The Garud Special Forces on Indian Air Force will march for the first time in Republic day parade. Squadron Leader PS Jaitawat will be leading the Garud team as part of the IAF contingent and Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will be the contingent commander. India is all set to showcase Special Forces and made-in-India missile power on the occasion. The Garuds Special Forces of the IAF, were formed in 2003 towards providing specific in-house role capabilities to the Indian Air Force. Garud Special Force of India Air Force to march on Kartavya Path for the first time