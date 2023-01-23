NewsVideos
videoDetails

Garud Special Force of India Air Force to march on Kartavya Path for the first time

|Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The Garud Special Forces on Indian Air Force will march for the first time in Republic day parade. Squadron Leader PS Jaitawat will be leading the Garud team as part of the IAF contingent and Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will be the contingent commander. India is all set to showcase Special Forces and made-in-India missile power on the occasion. The Garuds Special Forces of the IAF, were formed in 2003 towards providing specific in-house role capabilities to the Indian Air Force. Garud Special Force of India Air Force to march on Kartavya Path for the first time

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Arrogance on the mind, may God give 'sanmati' to everyone says Swami Prasad Maurya
1H3:0
Taal Thok Ke: Arrogance on the mind, may God give 'sanmati' to everyone says Swami Prasad Maurya
Deshhit: Danger increased in capital of Ukraine Zee News stood on the spot
38:37
Deshhit: Danger increased in capital of Ukraine Zee News stood on the spot
In a first, scientists detect radio signal sent from 9 billion Light-Years Away from Earth
In a first, scientists detect radio signal sent from 9 billion Light-Years Away from Earth
INS Vagir joins Indian Navy
6:50
INS Vagir joins Indian Navy
Badhir: PM extended best wishes on 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
6:24
Badhir: PM extended best wishes on 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Trending Videos

1H3:0
Taal Thok Ke: Arrogance on the mind, may God give 'sanmati' to everyone says Swami Prasad Maurya
38:37
Deshhit: Danger increased in capital of Ukraine Zee News stood on the spot
In a first, scientists detect radio signal sent from 9 billion Light-Years Away from Earth
6:50
INS Vagir joins Indian Navy
6:24
Badhir: PM extended best wishes on 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose