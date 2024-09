videoDetails

Gas leakage in MP's Shahdol Soda Factory creates panic

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Chlorine gas leaked in a soda factory in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. There was a commotion in the area. Due to gas leakage, people of the area are having trouble breathing. People also started complaining of vomiting and burning sensation in the eyes. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Many people have been admitted to the hospital.