trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712823
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gates of Ram temple open for devotees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya's Ram Temple is open for devotees from today. As per reports, Ram devotees will be able to have darshan of their Lord till 10:00 pm. A large number of devotees have reached the temple and are waiting for their turn.

All Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:23
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the benefits of Sunderkand Path from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:1
Know the benefits of Sunderkand Path from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Lord Ram Devotees to begin Darshan from today
Play Icon6:58
Lord Ram Devotees to begin Darshan from today
Know Top 50 News of the day | Ram Temple Inauguration | Ayodhya | Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon6:56
Know Top 50 News of the day | Ram Temple Inauguration | Ayodhya | Pran Pratishtha
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon7:7
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha

Trending Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:23
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the benefits of Sunderkand Path from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:1
Know the benefits of Sunderkand Path from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Lord Ram Devotees to begin Darshan from today
play icon6:58
Lord Ram Devotees to begin Darshan from today
Know Top 50 News of the day | Ram Temple Inauguration | Ayodhya | Pran Pratishtha
play icon6:56
Know Top 50 News of the day | Ram Temple Inauguration | Ayodhya | Pran Pratishtha
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
play icon7:7
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha