Gaurav Bhatia raises serious questions on Arvind Kejriwal over Liquor Scam

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Sanjay Singh ED News: ED has raided the house of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the liquor scam case. A big statement from BJP's Gaurav Bhatia has come out regarding this. Gaurav Bhatia cornered Arvind Kejriwal and said, 'The recovery has been done at the behest of Kejriwal. If you have courage then Kejriwal should hold a press conference now
