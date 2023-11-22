trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691075
Gaurav Bhatia retaliates on Akbaruddin Owaisi's Controversial Remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia held a press conference. During the press conference, BJP counterattacked Akbaruddin Owaisi's threat statement. Know in detail what Gaurav Bhatia said in this report.
