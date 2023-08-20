trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651361
NewsVideos
videoDetails

German Minister ‘Fascinated’ After Buying Vegetables Using UPI In India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
German Embassy in India on Sunday hailed India's digital infrastructure, calling it one of the country's success stories. The high praise for India's digital payment model came after Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing, used UPI to make a payment in India and was "very fascinated" by the experience.
Follow Us

All Videos

Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show
play icon16:30
Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show
Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Smashes Into Moon In Failure
play icon2:3
Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Smashes Into Moon In Failure
Luna 25 Crash Landing: The dream of touching the moon remained incomplete, Chandrayaan will show the mission accomplished
play icon9:54
Luna 25 Crash Landing: The dream of touching the moon remained incomplete, Chandrayaan will show the mission accomplished
Amit Shah presented the report card of Shivraj government, MP developed in double engine government
play icon1:47
Amit Shah presented the report card of Shivraj government, MP developed in double engine government
Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan
play icon3:12
Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan

Trending Videos

Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show
play icon16:30
Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show
Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Smashes Into Moon In Failure
play icon2:3
Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Smashes Into Moon In Failure
Luna 25 Crash Landing: The dream of touching the moon remained incomplete, Chandrayaan will show the mission accomplished
play icon9:54
Luna 25 Crash Landing: The dream of touching the moon remained incomplete, Chandrayaan will show the mission accomplished
Amit Shah presented the report card of Shivraj government, MP developed in double engine government
play icon1:47
Amit Shah presented the report card of Shivraj government, MP developed in double engine government
Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan
play icon3:12
Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan
German minister,UPI,