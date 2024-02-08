trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719177
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ghaziabad Factory Fire: Firefighters Rush to Bulandshahr Industrial Area

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Follow Us
A significant fire engulfs a cardboard factory in Bulandshahr Industrial Area, Ghaziabad. CFO Rahul Kumar confirms the deployment of nine fire brigades from Ghaziabad and four from neighboring districts to tackle the situation.

All Videos

UP Farmers March to Parliament Halted by Police in Noida Amidst Protest for Increased Compensation
Play Icon00:53
UP Farmers March to Parliament Halted by Police in Noida Amidst Protest for Increased Compensation
VIRAL VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's Injury on 'Chhava' Sets Raises Concerns
Play Icon00:34
VIRAL VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's Injury on 'Chhava' Sets Raises Concerns
Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Govt's 'White Paper' Plan, Calls it Political Gimmick
Play Icon01:16
Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Govt's 'White Paper' Plan, Calls it Political Gimmick
PM Modi Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Acharya Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Play Icon01:15
PM Modi Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Acharya Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Ingenious Idea Turns Bicycle Tyre into Stylish Dining Table
Play Icon00:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Ingenious Idea Turns Bicycle Tyre into Stylish Dining Table

Trending Videos

UP Farmers March to Parliament Halted by Police in Noida Amidst Protest for Increased Compensation
play icon0:53
UP Farmers March to Parliament Halted by Police in Noida Amidst Protest for Increased Compensation
VIRAL VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's Injury on 'Chhava' Sets Raises Concerns
play icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's Injury on 'Chhava' Sets Raises Concerns
Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Govt's 'White Paper' Plan, Calls it Political Gimmick
play icon1:16
Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Govt's 'White Paper' Plan, Calls it Political Gimmick
PM Modi Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Acharya Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
play icon1:15
PM Modi Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Acharya Srila Prabhupada at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Ingenious Idea Turns Bicycle Tyre into Stylish Dining Table
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Ingenious Idea Turns Bicycle Tyre into Stylish Dining Table