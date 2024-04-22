Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ghazipur landfill site catches fire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Massive fire breaks out at landfill site in Ghazipur. Efforts to control the fire are underway. Many fire brigade vehicles are present at the spot.

All Videos

Massive shooting incident in America's Tennessee
Play Icon01:05
Massive shooting incident in America's Tennessee
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon11:56
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
Play Icon06:31
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
Know your horoscope from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:21
Know your horoscope from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
India made missile deal with Israel
Play Icon17:42
India made missile deal with Israel

Trending Videos

Massive shooting incident in America's Tennessee
play icon1:5
Massive shooting incident in America's Tennessee
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon11:56
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
play icon6:31
Know all about Hanuman Janmotsav?
Know your horoscope from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:21
Know your horoscope from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
India made missile deal with Israel
play icon17:42
India made missile deal with Israel