Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
A girl's body was found in pieces near the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi. According to the information received, the Delhi Police reached the spot and started the investigation.
