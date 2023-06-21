NewsVideos
videoDetails

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Performed Yoga With School Students On International Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Stadium in Panaji, Goa on June 21.

All Videos

BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
play icon0:57
BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga
play icon1:37
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga

Trending Videos

BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
play icon0:57
BSP Chief Mayawati Holds Meeting With Party Officials In Lucknow
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
play icon5:28
India slams China for saving 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
play icon3:49
Elon Musk denied Jack Darcy's allegations on the farmer's movement
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
play icon0:44
Pakistan will ban the 'Holi' Festival, notice issued
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga
play icon1:37
20,000 People Practice Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, CM Dhami Promises Promotion Of Yoga