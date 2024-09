videoDetails

Gold prices hit record high

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Gold Rate Today: Now let's talk about gold where the price of gold has reached its all-time high today. The rate of 24 carat has reached Rs 75,265 on MCX, while 22 carat has reached Rs 71,600 per 10 grams. Earlier its price was Rs 74,764 per 10 grams. This week gold has become more expensive by more than Rs 1100. In Delhi, the rate of 24 carat gold has reached Rs 77,850 per 10 grams.