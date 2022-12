Google CEO Sundar Pichai honoured with Padma Bhushan, says ‘‘I carry India with me wherever I go"

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Indian-American Mr Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. The Madurai-born Mr Pichai was named one of the 17 awardees earlier this year. Google CEO Sundar Pichai honoured with Padma Bhushan, says ‘‘I carry India with me wherever I go"