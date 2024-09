videoDetails

Two Terrorists shot dead in Jammu-Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 09:28 AM IST

Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: Encounter is underway between army and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists have been killed during encounters in Kathua, Kishtwar and Baramulla of J&K. Know the latest updates on Jammu and Kashmir encounter.