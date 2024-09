videoDetails

North Korea releases images of Kim Jong Un visiting a uranium enrichment site

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 09:24 AM IST

North Korea releases images of Kim Jong Un visiting a uranium enrichment site: Most of the countries in the world keep their nuclear secrets hidden and if any country is an enemy of America then it definitely realizes it. But North Korea is playing different tricks. He deliberately released photographs of the atomic bomb manufacturing factory.