Gopal Rai hits back over ED's claim on Arvind Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Gopal Rai hits back over ED's claim on Arvind Kejriwal. As per latest reports, BJP had made a huge allegation on Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Further, ED has also made a huge claim by accusing Aam Aadmi Party. Aam Aadmi Party has given a befitting reply to BJP's attack. Know in detail what Gopal Rai said in this report.

