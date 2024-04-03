Advertisement
Gopal Rai makes huge allegation on BJP over Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Apr 03, 2024
On one hand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to Tihar Jail in the liquor policy scam case. On the other hand, Sanjay Singh has got relief from Supreme Court and has been granted bail. Gopal Rai makes serious allegations against BJP after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

