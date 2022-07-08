Gorr, the God Butcher | Christian Bale's Big Bad in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

'Thor: Love and Thunder' releases on Thursday, July 8, the Taika Waititi directorial brings back Chris Hemsworth in the titular role, Christian Bale marks his MCU debut in 'Love and Thunder' , Bale starred as the iconic Batman in Nolan's 'Dark Knight Trilogy', and this is the first time he is donning the role of a ‘Big Bad’ in a superhero movie

