Government asks e-commerce companies to stop selling seat belt alarm blockers

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to the consumer affairs ministry to ask e-commerce companies to stop selling devices designed to disable car seat belt alarms, a senior government official said.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

