NewsVideos

Government asks e-commerce companies to stop selling seat belt alarm blockers

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to the consumer affairs ministry to ask e-commerce companies to stop selling devices designed to disable car seat belt alarms, a senior government official said.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to the consumer affairs ministry to ask e-commerce companies to stop selling devices designed to disable car seat belt alarms, a senior government official said.

All Videos

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Cricket Ground or Battle Ground?
28:34
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Cricket Ground or Battle Ground?
EAM Jaishankar says
EAM Jaishankar says "India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains"
97 pc of Gujarat's rural households receiving tap water: PM Modi
97 pc of Gujarat's rural households receiving tap water: PM Modi
Researchers discover new method to create tailored odors and fragrances with help of machine learning
Researchers discover new method to create tailored odors and fragrances with help of machine learning
Researchers in Uppsala University identified DNA linked with physically active lifestyle
Researchers in Uppsala University identified DNA linked with physically active lifestyle

Trending Videos

28:34
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Cricket Ground or Battle Ground?
EAM Jaishankar says "India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains"
97 pc of Gujarat's rural households receiving tap water: PM Modi
Researchers discover new method to create tailored odors and fragrances with help of machine learning
Researchers in Uppsala University identified DNA linked with physically active lifestyle