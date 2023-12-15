trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699437
Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Users

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Samsung Mobile Breaking: Computer Emergency Response Team... i.e. CERT has issued a warning to Samsung mobile users about some vulnerabilities in the mobile... It has been said in the warning that hackers can hack mobile. The warning states that ANDROID VERSIONS 11, 12, 13 and 14 of Samsung mobile phones have multiple vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to access the phones and access users' data. This means that hackers may find it easier to hack your phone.

