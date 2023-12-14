trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698794
Government issues New rules and regulations issued for entry in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: A major security lapse was seen in the Parliament on Wednesday. Regarding this, government has now issued new rules for entry into Parliament. As per latest reports, Entry of MPs will be done from Makar Dwar only. On the other hand, All CMs will enter from Shardul, Garuda gate.

