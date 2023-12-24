trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702326
Government suspends wrestling association

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
central government has suspended the wrestling association. The Sports Ministry has taken this action. Government has taken action on WFI. The recognition of new president Sanjay Singh has been cancelled. That means Sanjay Singh will no longer be the president of the wrestling association.

