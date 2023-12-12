trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697949
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made serious allegations against CM Vijayan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of planning an attack by stopping the convoy.
Follow Us

All Videos

Major lapse in security of Hindon airbase
Play Icon1:39
Major lapse in security of Hindon airbase
Rifle and grenade found in Gaza mosque
Play Icon3:55
Rifle and grenade found in Gaza mosque
Mehbooba Mufti's statement after SC's decision on Article 370
Play Icon3:39
Mehbooba Mufti's statement after SC's decision on Article 370
Material of death found in the mosque? Major operation of Israeli army
Play Icon7:16
Material of death found in the mosque? Major operation of Israeli army
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:23
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Major lapse in security of Hindon airbase
play icon1:39
Major lapse in security of Hindon airbase
Rifle and grenade found in Gaza mosque
play icon3:55
Rifle and grenade found in Gaza mosque
Mehbooba Mufti's statement after SC's decision on Article 370
play icon3:39
Mehbooba Mufti's statement after SC's decision on Article 370
Material of death found in the mosque? Major operation of Israeli army
play icon7:16
Material of death found in the mosque? Major operation of Israeli army
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:23
Know the importance of Margsheesh Amavasya from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Arif Mohammed Khan,Arif Mohammad Khan,Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan,kerala governor arif mohammad khan,arif mohammad khan interview,arif mohammad khan kerala,arif mohammad khan modi,arif mohammad khan speech,governor arif mohammad khan,arif mohammad khan video,arif mohammad khan india,arif mohammad khan pm modi,kerala governor arif mohammad khan interview,arif mohammad khan governor,arif mohammad khan on ucc,Zee News,Kerala CM,Kerala Governor,