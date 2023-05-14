videoDetails

Govt To Roll Out Lost Mobile Blocking, Tracking System Pan-India On May 17 | Zee News English

| Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Govt To Roll Out Lost Mobile Blocking, Tracking System Pan-India On May 17 | Zee News English People will be able to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones across India with the rollout of a tracking system by the government this week. Technology development body Centre for Department of Telematics (CDoT) has been running the pilot of the CEIR system in some of the telecom circles, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and North East region, and the system is now ready for pan-India deployment.