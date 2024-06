videoDetails

Politcs erupts on Speaker Elections

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Election 2024: The government has been formed at the Center and now the biggest question is who will become the Speaker. which party will be the Speaker. and the turmoil over the Deputy Speaker has also intensified. BJP wants to give the post of Deputy Speaker to the MP of its ally party while INDIA alliance wants its own Deputy Speaker. The matter is stuck and the round of meetings has intensified.